AIA Group Ltd Makes New $661,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.34. 2,283,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.