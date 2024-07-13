AIA Group Ltd Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after buying an additional 56,595 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in VICI Properties by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3,074.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 176,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,344,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,145. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

