AIA Group Ltd Invests $1.63 Million in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Textron by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.79. 929,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,083. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

