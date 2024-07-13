AIA Group Ltd Increases Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Stock Performance
Ryanair stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.48. 747,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,817. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $150.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.79. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAAY. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.
Ryanair Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
