AIA Group Ltd Has $699.35 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,941 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 22.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $699,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $562.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $539.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $566.72. The stock has a market cap of $485.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.