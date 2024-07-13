AIA Group Ltd Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 265,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.0 %

DAL stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. 16,672,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,706,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

