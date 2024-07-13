AIA Group Ltd Buys 80,761 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 263.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5 %

SLB stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. 6,563,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,122,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.