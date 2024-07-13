AIA Group Ltd Buys 288 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

