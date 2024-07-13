AIA Group Ltd Acquires 740 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.96.

QCOM stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.43. 7,214,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,165,312. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

