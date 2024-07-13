Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 162.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Agree Realty stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.