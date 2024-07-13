Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.30.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.