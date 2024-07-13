Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
