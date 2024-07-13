Aergo Price Tops $0.0935 on Exchanges (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $41.62 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Aergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Aergo Profile
Aergo’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 coins. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Aergo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars.
