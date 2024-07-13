Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.61

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $4.74. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 96,640 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $165.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 342,731 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.