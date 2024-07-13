Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Acquires 100,000 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $3,291,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,600,526 shares in the company, valued at $217,223,310.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,121 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $837,785.35.

On Monday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 60,722 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $1,903,027.48.

On Friday, July 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 475,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of Appian stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.64. 575,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian Co. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $52.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,824,000 after purchasing an additional 147,785 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Appian by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 236,230 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on APPN

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.