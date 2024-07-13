ABCMETA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.14 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $225,174.79 and $0.14 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009450 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,528.90 or 0.99985771 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068449 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000226 USD and is down -28.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

