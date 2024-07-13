50,210 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51,701 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 630,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Mosaic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after buying an additional 391,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. 2,903,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,294. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

