4,378 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 155.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,656,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,857. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2207 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

