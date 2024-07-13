3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in June

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of 3i Group stock remained flat at $37.98 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $41.37.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

