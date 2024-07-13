3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in June

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
Shares of 3i Group stock remained flat at $37.98 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $41.37.
About 3i Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- About the Markup Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.