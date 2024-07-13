3,555 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,791,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

