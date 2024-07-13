163,000 Shares in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Bought by Yarra Square Partners LP

Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000. Sweetgreen accounts for about 3.6% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

SG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,654. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $121,920.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 in the last ninety days. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

