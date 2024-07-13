1,503 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,942,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,990,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,356,000 after purchasing an additional 452,247 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 538,578 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

ATO stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.94. 816,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,150. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

