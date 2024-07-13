1,399 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,246. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $153.06.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.