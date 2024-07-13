13,726 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 25,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.05. 990,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.06 and a 52 week high of $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

