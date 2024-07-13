1,257 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Atkore by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Atkore by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. KeyCorp began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Atkore Price Performance

Atkore stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.15. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $194.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.82.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.