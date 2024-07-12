Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Further Reading
