Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xcel Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

