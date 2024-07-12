Xai (XAI) 1-Day Volume Tops $23.91 Million

Xai (XAI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Xai has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xai has a market cap of $92.57 million and approximately $23.91 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,224,238,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,224,238,247.61 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.35589316 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $28,553,449.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

