Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $710,383.78 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Workday Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $226.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $311.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workday by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Workday by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $3,019,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1,499.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 31,777 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

