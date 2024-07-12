Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $212,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $150,958,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $48,466,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,260,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.77. 3,724,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

