Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.52 and last traded at $59.56. Approximately 2,387,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,104,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.