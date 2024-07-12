WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

WD-40 Trading Up 4.0 %

WDFC opened at $228.63 on Friday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $194.09 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.06.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $38,142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $19,697,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $20,491,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth $6,223,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth $4,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

