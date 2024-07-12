Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 14% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $34.46 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00044049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,090,748 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

