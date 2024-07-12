Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.83.
Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
WMT opened at $69.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $561.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.45.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
