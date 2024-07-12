Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 445.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 469,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 76,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,711,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

