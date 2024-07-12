Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.00

Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.74), with a volume of 19321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.72).

Vianet Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £40.81 million, a PE ratio of 8,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Vianet Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Vianet Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

