Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 569.8% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vext Science Price Performance

VEXTF stock remained flat at C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. Vext Science has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.32.

Get Vext Science alerts:

Vext Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.