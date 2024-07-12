Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 569.8% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vext Science Price Performance
VEXTF stock remained flat at C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. Vext Science has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.32.
Vext Science Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vext Science
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.