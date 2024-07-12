Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $63.13 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,452.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.33 or 0.00616730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00118636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00037162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00272778 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00039263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00067030 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

