Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VERA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a current ratio of 28.63. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 386.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,820,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

