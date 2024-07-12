Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.64

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.64 and last traded at $102.60, with a volume of 36610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.59.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 132,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

