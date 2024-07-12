Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,562,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523,799. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.