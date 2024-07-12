Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
Ur-Energy Stock Performance
Shares of URE opened at C$2.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$568.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$2.72.
Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.06). Research analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post 0.0469672 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
