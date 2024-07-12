United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $370.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $321.55.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $323.88 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $346,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,884 shares of company stock worth $27,931,991 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,519,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after buying an additional 262,222 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

