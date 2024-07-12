United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total value of $1,174,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,425.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total value of $1,174,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,425.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,884 shares of company stock worth $27,931,991. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.15. 243,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,129. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

