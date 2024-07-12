United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,141,380.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.05, for a total value of $1,141,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $41,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $323.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.