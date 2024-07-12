United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $134.45 and last traded at $134.48. 578,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,989,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

