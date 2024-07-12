United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,957,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

