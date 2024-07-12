UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

UMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair restated a neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -112.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 29.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 576,304 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 280,436 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,305,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 825,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 160,503 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

