U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SLCA opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 198.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,425 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,951 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 49.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after acquiring an additional 669,534 shares during the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $5,881,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

