Turbo (TURBO) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $239.30 Million

Turbo (TURBO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Turbo token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Turbo has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Turbo has a market cap of $239.30 million and approximately $60.63 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Turbo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 63,674,701,174.42272 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00378802 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $63,719,039.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Turbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Turbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.