Trust Wallet Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $420.70 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $420.70 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000117 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

TWT is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

