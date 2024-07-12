Truist Financial Trims McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Target Price to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.11.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $254.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.71. McDonald’s has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

